US 151 northbound shut down due to crash

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Police on scene of a crash on northbound US 151 at Windsor Street.

Police currently have all northbound lanes of US 151 shut down and are asking motorists to find alternate routes.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Police also saying there were injuries involved although the extent of those injuries isn't known right now.

We'll keep you updated as more info becomes available.

