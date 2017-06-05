Annual Andy North and Friends golf event held at Maple Bluff Country Club

Name of DeForest man killed in motorcycle crash released.More >>
Authorities say an 83-year-old Madison man died Sunday evening after becoming trapped beneath a wheel of his car.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.More >>
The recovery was delayed until engineers determined it was safe to send rescue personnel into the site.More >>
Officials with Didion Milling say the body of the last victim of the May 31st explosion at the corn mill has been recovered from the rubble.More >>
Authorities in Orlando are reporting multiple fatalities after a shooting in an industrial area.More >>
Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.More >>
Camp Randall stadium is one of the most iconic landmarks in Wisconsin.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
Organizers of the American Family Insurance Championship announced on Monday, the celebrity foursome for this year's event.More >>
Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate from Winnebago Correctional Center.More >>
A new group is on a mission to provide more resources to Beloit's LGBT community.More >>
Some people were helped out of the second story of a residence after a vehicle hit the building.More >>
Appleton's VFW post 2778 honored a member that has been with the organization for 70 years and multiple warsMore >>
Greenway Crossing Montessori School hosted a kids art show, bake sale and open house Sunday, to celebrate the end of the year and raise money for more security after their chickens and rabbits were killed about a week ago.More >>
The church is a central part of the community in Cambria. So after three people were killed in an explosion at Didion Milling late Wednesday, people in the village turned to their faith for comfort.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.More >>
In the next few weeks, sites designed by Frank Lloyd Wright around the world and in Wisconsin are celebrating the architect's 150th birthday.More >>
Officials are reporting multiple incidents of pavement buckling on highways in southern Wisconsin.More >>
