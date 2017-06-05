Annual Andy North and Friends golf event held at Maple Bluff Country Club

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pro golfer Andy North and others hit the links at Maple Bluff Country Club Monday morning.



The annual "Andy North and Friends Event" raises money for the UW-Carbone Cancer Center. This year's guest golfers included Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Badgers star Frank Kaminsky and Madison native LPGA golfer Sherri Steinhauer.



North is a cancer survivor himself.



"The dinner last night went really well. We had auctions and raised a bunch of money," said North. "It was fantastic. Today, it's just about golfing and having some fun on the golf course. It's not very competitive. It's more just about having some fun. We've got a lot of food on the course, just everyone having a great time."



The two-time U.S. Open Champion is a survivor of skin and prostate cancer. He received treatment at the UW-Carbone Cancer Center.



"I just want to have fun. That's what it's all about," said Frank Kaminsky. "It's a Monday, and I don't have to be working out. This is my day to just have fun."