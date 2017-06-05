As Soglin considers run for Governor, Walker welcomes contrast of ideals

MADISON (WKOW) -- City of Madison Mayor Paul Soglin told 27 News Monday he is strongly considering a run for Governor in 2018, less than six months after scoffing at the idea.

Three days after the 2016 general election, which saw Republicans dominate Wisconsin at every electoral level, Mayor Soglin held a news conference where he slammed Hillary Clinton and Wisconsin Democrats.

Soglin said Democrats were losing because they had become afraid to run campaigns on liberal, progressive values.

In the following weeks, Soglin held a news conference challenging Donald Trump's proposed immigration plan, and then got into a Twitter feud with Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI-7), who had called Madison a "communist community" during a national TV appearance.

On December 28, 2016, 27 News asked Soglin if he was considering a challenge to Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin).

"Let's just stick to the city, OK?," said Mayor Soglin, who seemed shocked to hear the question.

Fast forward to June 2017, and Soglin's tune has changed considerably.

"Two reasons. One is what's happened statewide in terms of the 2016 presidential election and the other is people outside of the Madison area telling me to consider it," Soglin told 27 News, after attending a Wisconsin transit conference at UW-Madison Monday.

Soglin said he saw what Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was able to accomplish here and it piqued his interest.

Sanders, a socialist, ran away with Wisconsin's Democratic primary in April 2016, defeating eventual party nominee Hillary Clinton by 14 points.

Sanders also consistently led Donald Trump in Wisconsin polls until he eventually exited the race.

"I think the point is that people are ready for someone in elected office who is focused on really delivering to the people who are electing them. It's real simple," said Soglin.

Serving as Mayor of Madison in four different decades - from 1973-'79, '89-'97, and currently since 2011 - Soglin has only sought one other political office during that time.

In 1996, he launched a failed bid for Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District seat, losing to Republican Scott Klug 57-41 percent.

21 years later, it appears the idea of running for a higher office is something very real for both Soglin and his wife.

"I've given it a good deal of consideration and so has Sarah, who said to me, 'you don't do this unless you win,' said Soglin.

Governor Walker grinned when asked about the possibility Monday.

"It'd make for a lively race," said Gov. Walker. "I mean, he's an unabashed throwback to the 1960s radical liberal out there. The idea that he thinks Bernie Sanders is a good model for him, I think makes for a great contrast. It probably does him well in Madison, I doubt it does well across the rest of the state."

Gov. Walker, a staunch conservative expected to announce his run for a third term this summer, says he'd "love to have that battle" of ideas with Soglin.

"I don't think most people in the state believe that Madison is the way they want to be," added Gov. Walker.

But Soglin believes the rest of the state could benefit greatly from the way things are done here.

"Yeah, we've got a philosophy about how to administer government to address these challenges. And they work. Why would anybody be embarrassed by that?," said Soglin. "2.1 percent unemployment. I think every part of the state would like to be like that."

Mayor Soglin said a decision on whether to run could come in the next few weeks or next few months, but that he thinks Gov. Walker is vulnerable.

"The question is, who would be the best candidate to run against him?," said Soglin.



The Republican Party of Wisconsin sent 27 News a statement on a possible Soglin run Monday afternoon.



“Paul Soglin is as radical a left-wing Madison liberal as you can get, even unbelievably giving the key to the City of Madison to brutal communist dictator Fidel Castro,” said Alec Zimmerman, spokesman for the Republican Party of Wisconsin. “Instead of standing up for Wisconsin taxpayers, Madison liberal Paul Soglin would cling to the failed polices of yesterday, take Wisconsin backward to the days when special interests controlled state government - and leave Wisconsin taxpayers footing the bill.”



Soglin awarded Cuban Dictator Fidel Castro the key to the city in 1975.

Only two people have filed paperwork to run for Governor as Democrats in 2018 - Robert Harlow of Barneveld and Ramona Whiteaker of Stoughton - neither of whom have political experience.

Other possible Democratic candidates included Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma), Rep. Dana Wachs (D-Eau Claire), Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik and Blue Jean Nation founder Mike McCabe.

Sen. Vinehout won a WisPolitics.com straw poll of delegates at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin convention in Middleton on Saturday, getting 38 percent of the votes.