Fitchburg massage therapist receives jail, probation for sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- A massage therapist who sexually assaulted a 22-year old client at a Fitchburg massage business receives a three year probation sentence, with that probation to include six months in jail.



33-year old Christopher Ehrett's victim told a Dane County court Monday the December 2016 incident has left her "...traumatized, humiliated, ashamed."

Ehrett sexually touched her during a session at Massage Envy, and initially told police officers the woman had been flirtatious, and he believed she was interested in more than a massage.

But Assistant Dane County District Attorney Rachel Sattler says Ehrett had gone beyond professional boundaries in a previous massage session with the woman, but she thought he had simply made a mistake in his massage technique.



The woman says she's haunted by Ehrett's sexual assault, and is now uncomfortable in any private appointment with physicians, dentists and other professionals.



"It shocked and terrified me what you did...in a professional setting," the woman told the court.

Ehrett said he was remorseful. "I'm truly sorry for my actions," Ehrett told the court.

Ehrett has no criminal history.



Judge Stephen Ehlke acknowledged Ehrett's third degree sexual assault crime carries with it a maximum penalty of nearly a dozen years in prison. But Ehlke said Ehrett's clean record, and his apparently genuine sorrow for the damage he's caused factored into Ehlke's acceptance of the terms of a plea bargain struck by the two sides.



Ehrett's attorney argued for a probation sentence with more hours of community service instead of jail, but Ehlke said some incarceration was warranted.

"This is really a violation of someone's human dignity and requires a sanction," Ehlke says.



During the sentencing, Sattler stated after Ehrett's arrest and case were publicized, several other people contacted the district attorney's office and expressed concerns about their massage sessions with Ehrett. But she suggested the concerns did not rise to a criminal level.



"I'm not going to say anything more than what I said in court," Sattler told a 27 News reporter after the sentencing.



Several people wrote the court in support of Ehrett, including a Milwaukee physician.



"I found Christopher to be an excellent therapist," wrote Dr. Bhupendra Khatri. "I have been impressed by his professionalism, trustworthiness and kindheartedness."



State records show Ehrett was initially licensed in 2011. Ehrett's attorney, Shaun O'Connell, said Ehrett has no intention to attempt to renew his license and continue to practice massage therapy.



Ehrett's required to report for his jail sentence June 19.







