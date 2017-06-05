Memorial Service to be held Tuesday for Duelle Block, victim of Cambria blast

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held Tuesday for one of the victims of the explosion at Didion Milling in Cambria.

27-year-old Duelle Block died last Thursday during the blast.

The Visitation for Block begins Tuesday, June 6 at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church at 1550 Farnham Street in Columbus. Visitation will immediately be followed by a Memorial Service, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

The two events were listed in Block's obituary on Jensen Funeral & Cremation's website.

Block's obituary reads that he loved the outdoors, especially fishing with family and friends. Family says he was in the process of growing his hair out to donate to cancer patients.