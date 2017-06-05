Sen. Ron Johnson discusses climate change, health care on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) discussed a number of issues in a wide-ranging interview on Capital City Sunday this week, including President Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement and the Senate Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.



This week's program also featured a debate over Gov. Scott Walker's (R-Wisconsin) proposal to eliminate the forestry mill tax paid by property owners.



Forester and former State Rep. Fred Clark (D) debated Eric Bott, state director of Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin, about the merits of eliminating the tax.



This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on June 4.