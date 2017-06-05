Local golfers in good position after first day of WIAA Boys State Tournament

Several local golfers are in the title hunt after the opening round of the WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course.

In Division 2, Edgewood's Ben Gilles has a one-stroke lead on Lakeside Lutheran's Lukas Heckmann. Lodi's Jacob Michel is only two shots off the lead. Edgewood also leads the team competition by nine strokes over Lodi.

In Division 1, Monona Grove's Jake Schroeckenthaler is just one shot off the lead. Meanwhile, Madison Abundant Life/Country is third in the team portion of the Division 3 competition.

Play will wrap up on Tuesday. Here's a link to the full scoreboard: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=13292