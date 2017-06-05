One person dead in Juneau County apartment building fire

MAUSTON (WKOW) --- One person is dead after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Juneau County.

Mauston Police said the blaze started just after 1 a.m Monday at the Riverwood Apartments on McEvoy Street.

Police were the first on the scene and begin getting people out of the burning building.

Investigators said one person died as a result of the fire.

Dana Fitzgerald said she received a call from her daughter shortly after the fire started.

“I came over and it was fully engulfed. And she was crying. She woke up and she and went and grabbed my 4-year-old granddaughter out of bed. And her and her boyfriend just ran down the stairs and got out. It was just minutes, minutes, before it was engulfed,” Fitzgerald said.

No information has been released about the person who died pending notification of family. The American Red Cross is assisting people displaced by the fire.

No word on what started the fire.