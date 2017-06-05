Dangerous waves, currents on Lake Michigan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dangerous waves, currents on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Right now it's a dangerous time to go swimming on Lake Michigan.
    High waves and life-threatening currents prompted the National Weather Service to issue a warning at beaches in the Chicago area and into Indiana.
    Waves of five to eight feet are forecast through Tuesday.

