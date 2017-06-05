Portage closing means nearly 60 to lose jobs - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Portage closing means nearly 60 to lose jobs

PORTAGE (WKOW) --  An auto auction company is shutting down in Portage.
    ADESA Wisconsin notified the state it plans to close its facility on State highway 33 in Portage.
    It says 58 employees will be affected and layoffs would begin August 1.
    The state Department of Workforce Development says it plans to help the laid-off workers.

