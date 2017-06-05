Madison police officer leads active shooter training at WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) -- Workplace shootings like the one in Orlando are the reason why the Madison Police Department has an active shooter training program for businesses.

Monday, officer Molly Thomson led two sessions of Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) with WKOW staff members.

She says it's important for everyone to pre-plan their response if they're faced with an active shooter situation.

"We often live in a little bubble going 'Well that's not gonna happen to me. I'm not gonna be part of a car crash. I'm not be part of all these other things.' Reality is in today's society we need to be prepared for anything that might happen."

The training is designed around the acronym A.D.D. -- which stands for Avoid, Deny and Defend.

It includes strategies like leaving the area, barricading doors and having a plan to fight back if you're forced to.