Wisconsin GOP lawmakers can't agree on state budget issues

MADISON (WKOW) -- State budget talks have hit an impasse in the Wisconsin legislature.

Republicans who control the senate and assembly are at odds over a number of issues.

Chief among them include how much to spend on K-12 schools, how to pay for roads and whether to cut property taxes as much as Governor Scott Walker wants.

The legislature's budget-writing committee has no meetings scheduled and senate republican leaders are openly talking about passing their own separate two-year spending plan.

"It doesn't have to be exactly the same - but our hope would be both chambers of the legislature would put forward budgets that match those priorities of lower property taxes, historic commitments to K through 12 and keeping our transportation system on track," said Walker.

The governor says he will continue to use his bully pulpit to push those priorities.