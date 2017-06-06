Salvation Army's 'Tin Cup Lunch' to feature the people it helps - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Salvation Army's 'Tin Cup Lunch' to feature the people it helps

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Salvation Army of Dane County Courtesy: Salvation Army of Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- We may know some of the services the Salvation Army offers, but coming up in a few weeks, you can get to know the people the organization helps.

Salvation Army of Dane County will host its annual "Tin Cup Lunch" Wednesday, June 21 at the Madison Concourse Hotel. The event goes from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and features the stories of people who have been helped by the Salvation Army. 

Tickets are $100 for individuals or $1,000 for a table host sponsor. The luncheon is hosted by 27 StormTrack Meteorologist Brian Olson.

Click here for tickets or more information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.