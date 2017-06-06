Salvation Army's 'Tin Cup Lunch' to feature the people it helps

MADISON (WKOW) -- We may know some of the services the Salvation Army offers, but coming up in a few weeks, you can get to know the people the organization helps.

Salvation Army of Dane County will host its annual "Tin Cup Lunch" Wednesday, June 21 at the Madison Concourse Hotel. The event goes from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and features the stories of people who have been helped by the Salvation Army.

Tickets are $100 for individuals or $1,000 for a table host sponsor. The luncheon is hosted by 27 StormTrack Meteorologist Brian Olson.

Click here for tickets or more information.