Georgia veteran charged for leaking NSA documents about Russian hacking

A 61-year-old Cazenovia man was found deceased after being pinned under a tractor.More >>
Name of DeForest man killed in motorcycle crash released.More >>
Authorities say an 83-year-old Madison man died Sunday evening after becoming trapped beneath a wheel of his car.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit alleging a South Carolina company tricked Wisconsin residents into renting uninhabitable properties.More >>
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Police on scene of a crash on northbound US 151 at Windsor Street. Police currently have all northbound lanes of US 151 shut down and are asking motorists to find alternate routes. Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Police also saying there were injuries involved although the extent of those injuries isn't known right now. We'll keep you updated as more info becomes available.More >>
Some people were helped out of the second story of a residence after a vehicle hit the building.More >>
A massage therapist who sexually assaulted a 22-year old client at a Fitchburg massage business receives a three year probation sentence, with that probation to include six months in jailMore >>
Authorities say an 83-year-old Madison man died Sunday evening after becoming trapped beneath a wheel of his car.More >>
Madison Police arrested a man Saturday morning in connection to an attempted homicide case last month on Raymond Road.More >>
Police in Milwaukee are investigating the deaths of two toddlers over the weekend.More >>
Organizers of the American Family Insurance Championship announced on Monday, the celebrity foursome for this year's event.More >>
Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate from Winnebago Correctional Center.More >>
A new group is on a mission to provide more resources to Beloit's LGBT community.More >>
Appleton's VFW post 2778 honored a member that has been with the organization for 70 years and multiple warsMore >>
Greenway Crossing Montessori School hosted a kids art show, bake sale and open house Sunday, to celebrate the end of the year and raise money for more security after their chickens and rabbits were killed about a week ago.More >>
