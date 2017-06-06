Georgia veteran charged for leaking NSA documents about Russian hacking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WKOW) -- A Georgia woman is charged with leaking top-secret documents to the media about Russia's interference in our presidential election, the first leak case under President Trump.

The case involves a 25-year-old military veteran from Georgia, and The Intercept, which is the same website that published leaked documents from Edward Snowden.

The Department of Justice says 25-year-old Reality Winner worked for Pluribus International Corporation and had top-secret clearance; that's how she was able to print a classified intelligence report and send it to The Intercept. Then it was The Intercept that told officials it had classified materials.

The National Security Agency analysis says Russian military intelligence conducted a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails. Spear-phishing is when someone pretends to be a trusted sender, and reaches out to officials trying to get information. Often officials may trust that email, because it looks like it's from a legit source.

Intelligence officials say that while Russia did get access to some election systems, no votes were affected.

This is all while the Senate investigation into Trump officials' contact with Russia continues.

Winner admitted to authorities to leaking the document but hasn't entered a plea yet. Winner's lawyer says she spent six years in the military. Her next court appearance is Thursday. She could face up to 10 years if convicted.