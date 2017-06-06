Melinda's Garden Moment: Extend Bloom Time

(WKOW) -- Keep your flowers blooming longer and your garden tidier with a bit of deadheading.

Remove the flower stems of salvias, veronicas and similar flowers as the blooms begin to fade. Use a pruner or sharp garden scissors and cut just above the first set of leaves or above the side shoots where new flower buds are forming.

Plants like daylilies and balloon flower require a bit different care. Remove the individual blooms as they fade for maximum beauty. Once all of the individual flowers have bloomed out, you can cut the flower stem back at the base.

Keep coral bells tidy and many varieties blooming longer with a bit of deadheading. Remove the whole flower stem where it arises from the plant within the leaves.

And don't forget to cut a few flowers to enjoy indoors in a fresh-from the garden bouquet.

Check out Melinda's website for more gardening tips.