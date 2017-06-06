Social host loophole back in the spotlight after teen's OWI arrests

ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) -- An 18-year-old was arrested twice for OWI in the time span of three hours on Sunday. Now, a bill that fights a social host loophole is back in the spotlight.



Police identify the driver as Preston Bierhals. Bierhals told authorities he was coming home from a graduation party. He was arrested for his first OWI, then released to an adult. Then, police say he was spotted in a different vehicle and arrested for his second OWI not even three hours after the first arrest.



Our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY, says Ashwaubenon Public Safety didn't investigate the graduation party because they don't know the exact location, but they are considering requesting charges against the adult Bierhals was released to.



A bill in the state Assembly could end the social host loophole which makes it hard to charge adults who provide alcohol to underage people in their homes. The bill clarifies the word "premises" to include places that don't have a liquor license like homes.



The bill passed the Assembly State Affairs committee in May. Representative Andre Jacque of De Pere requested a floor vote later this month.