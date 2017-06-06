Wisconsin man elected president of hometown at just 22

VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN, Wisc. (WKOW) -- Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life. Now he's president of it.

Serving the community is nothing new to Schulz; he's a firefighter/paramedic. But in April he decided to take it a step further, running for village board president... and he won!

He thinks he won because of his personal touch. When he campaigned, he knocked on doors and offered out his personal cell phone number to everyone he met.

Since taking office, it's been quite the learning curve. "You know, being 22 years old, there is a lot of things that I haven't yet experienced in life,” said Schulz. “But I think that also brings a certain level of understanding to people of a younger age, the younger population, that I can communicate well with... and I think that's gonna be a benefit down the road."

Schulz has big ideas for the village of Brooklyn. He wants to see the population grow, which would mean more tax revenue for development. And he thinks the key to that growth is getting young people to move in. “I grew up here and I like how it is in Brooklyn,” Schulz said. “But at the same time, if we want to see positive growth and development for the community, that's really the way you do that, is with population growth, a higher tax base."

A 20 to 30-minute drive to Madison means young professionals or young families could commute to Madison – but first, Schulz has to sell them on small-town living. "It's a very quiet community... there's strength in a small community because people know each other.”

The village of Brooklyn is currently working on developing a small business district. Schulz said four businesses have already signed on.