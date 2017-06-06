Art Walk Stoughton features demonstrations, hands-on art activities

STOUGHTON (WKOW) Hands-on art demonstrations set the first annual Art Walk Stoughton event apart from other area summer art fairs.

On Wednesday, Michael Engelberger and Brook Johnson stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about their upcoming event.

The public is invited to the June 10 event on Stoughton’s historic Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thirty-five artists will show their work and offer art for sale in 27 host locations in the city’s designated Arts District. Festival-goers can purchase art from photographers, watercolor painters, sculptors, furniture makers, potters, woodworkers, glass artists, fiber artists, jewelry artisans and more, all within the boutiques and galleries in the Arts and Entertainment District.

“Our members are thrilled to take part in Art Walk,” said Jillian Cori Lippert, president of 14 South Artists, the group sponsoring the event. “Only by working together with our host businesses in the Arts District are we able to present this amazing artwork to the public, who will be delighted to discover Stoughton’s happening arts and culture scene.”

The event also features live music, dining on the Yahara River and the art demonstrations. Other special events include a children’s art project, a wine tasting fundraiser, tours of the historic Stoughton Village Players theater and sweets available for purchase from Sweet Hartley’s Micro-Bakery.

Click here for more information.