MPD: Monona man cited for spray painting building

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say officers were called to the 300 block of S. Baldwin St. early Tuesday morning after they spotted two men spray painting several buildings.

Police say one of the men ran from the scene, but they were able to contact the other man.

Police cited 31-year-old Adam P. Monson, of Monona, for criminal damage to property.

