Crash involving school bus and three vehicles in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- WISN in Milwaukee is reporting three people, including a child, were taken to Milwaukee area hospitals Tuesday after a crash involving a school bus and three vehicles.

The accident happened at the intersection of N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Wright Street just before 8:00 a.m.

A sergeant at the scene said the bus was traveling eastbound on Wright when it collided with a Ford Edge. The impact was so hard that the bus then clipped a parked car, pushing it into a parked cargo van behind it.

The two people inside the Ford Edge were transported to Froedtert Hospital. The school bus driver and her daughter were the only two on board at the time of the crash. The girl was taken to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for examination, the bus driver was not injured.