Crash involving school bus and three vehicles in Milwaukee

Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life. Now he's president of it.More >>
A 61-year-old Cazenovia man was found deceased after being pinned under a tractor.More >>
Name of DeForest man killed in motorcycle crash released.More >>
Deer crashes are a common sight, but in the past week, more bears have been seen lying on the side of the road.More >>
Authorities have hailed a northern Illinois man a hero after he jumped through the open window of a moving car to save the driver, who was having a seizure. Randy Tompkins, of Dixon, was driving his truck Friday afternoon when he spotted a car driving in the wrong lane heading right at him.More >>
The Orange County sheriff says a lone gunman appeared to single out his victims in the Orlando awning factory where he killed 5 people on Monday.More >>
Workplace shootings like the one in Orlando are the reason why the Madison Police Department has an active shooter training program for businesses.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit alleging a South Carolina company tricked Wisconsin residents into renting uninhabitable properties.More >>
Right now it's a dangerous time to go swimming on Lake Michigan.More >>
Some people were helped out of the second story of a residence after a vehicle hit the building.More >>
A massage therapist who sexually assaulted a 22-year old client at a Fitchburg massage business receives a three year probation sentence, with that probation to include six months in jailMore >>
Authorities say an 83-year-old Madison man died Sunday evening after becoming trapped beneath a wheel of his car.More >>
Madison Police arrested a man Saturday morning in connection to an attempted homicide case last month on Raymond Road.More >>
