MPD: Second suspect arrested in connection to deadly home invasion

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Mike Meaderds.

After MPD released surveillance photos of men they were looking for, several tips were called in and Steven Johnson (26), of Madison, was taken into custody in Beloit Monday.

Johnson has been tentatively charged with felony murder and party to the crime of armed robbery.

The Violent Crimes Unit is still seeking one person of interest, as well as Odum Carter and a car: 2010 beige Buick LaCrosse with a Wisconsin plate of 908-XXA.

MPD asks for those with information related to the crime or individuals involved to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

