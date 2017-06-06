MPD: Second suspect arrested in connection to deadly home invasion

The family of a man shot and killed in north Madison Tuesday afternoon made a plea to the community today, asking for help solving their loved one's murder in an armed home invasion.

Madison police says the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon during an armed home invasion has died at an area hospital.

UPDATE: Family of Tuesday's shooting victim in Madison asks for community's help in solving crime

Madison Police identified four men said to be connected to the murder of Mike Meaderds. One suspect identified as 30-year-old Emmanuel Johnson was arrested for felony murder.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Mike Meaderds.

After MPD released surveillance photos of men they were looking for, several tips were called in and Steven Johnson (26), of Madison, was taken into custody in Beloit Monday.

Johnson has been tentatively charged with felony murder and party to the crime of armed robbery.

The Violent Crimes Unit is still seeking one person of interest, as well as Odum Carter and a car: 2010 beige Buick LaCrosse with a Wisconsin plate of 908-XXA.

MPD asks for those with information related to the crime or individuals involved to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.