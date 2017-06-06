Didion Milling explosion in Cambria claims 4th victim

The Red Cross is encouraging people as they can to help out after the deadly explosion in Columbia County.

Neighbors and witnesses are reacting to the deadly explosion at Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.

There is an official fund set up for victims of the Didion Milling Plant explosion.

Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.

CAMBRIA (WKOW) - Didion Milling announced Tuesday afternoon a fourth employee at their Cambria facility has died from injuries suffered in an explosion at that plant last week.

“We report with heavy hearts that early this morning, Mr. Angel Reyes, 46, passed away at UW Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the incident last week," the company said in a statement. " Angel was a pack operator at Didion and will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to the Reyes family. We ask for continued prayers as we go through this difficult time.”

Didion previously identified the three victims who died at the scene as Duelle Block, Robert Goodenow and Pawel Tordoff.

The cause of last Wednesday's explosion and fire remains under investigation.

UW Hospital tells 27 News there are still three employees in the burn center and another remains in the trauma and life support center. Divine Savior Hospital in Portage says the six patients who were taken to the hospital last Thursday have all been released.