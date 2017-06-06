Columbia County Sheriff: Child dies after falling off ATV

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Monday night, around 8:00, stating a four-year-old child fell from a 4-wheeler and was run over by the trailer.

Deputies and EMS arrived in the Township of Fort Winnebago within minutes and lifesaving efforts were already underway by the child's father. Authortities continued those efforts and transported the child to Divine Savior Hospital where Med-Flight was responding.

The little boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The initial investigation shows the father was using the 4-wheeler and pulling a sprayer tank trailer in a field. Two small children were also on board with the adult when one fell off and was run over by the trailer.

This accident remains under investigation by the Department of Natural Resources, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Columbia County Medical Examiner's Office.

The little boy's name is not being released at this time.