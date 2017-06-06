Police: 7-year-old boy killed in Mauston fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: 7-year-old boy killed in Mauston fire

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Police say a 7-year-old boy was killed in Monday's apartment fire in Mauston. 

Mauston police chief Michael Zilisch identified the boy as Carter Whitaker.

Zilisch says Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County Coroner's Office.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and with those who have been displaced by the fire," said Zilisch.

The fire broke out in the apartment complex at 514 McEvoy Street around 1 a.m. Monday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

