MPD: Woman stabbed, suspect detained - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: Woman stabbed, suspect detained

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a woman was taken to an area hospital shortly before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon after she suffered serious stab wounds.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Memorial Drive and police have detained the suspect.

Authorities say the man and woman are known to one another.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.