Elderly man mugged at Madison bus stop

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say an 84-year-old man was waiting for the bus when he was mugged.

The incident happened shortly before 11:00 Tuesday morning near the corner of S. Gammon and Watts Roads. The victim stated he felt something moving in his back pocket, and told the young man behind him to stop.

The robber took off running with the man's wallet, which was later recovered from the bathroom of a nearby business. The victim's money was gone.

