Packers fans give lift to stranded Davon House to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (AP) -

Packers cornerback Davon House got a lift to Green Bay from a couple of fans.
   House was stranded Monday night at the Minneapolis airport while trying to get to Tuesday's organized team activities session. House tweeted that he needed a ride, and two brothers obliged.
   Mike Johnson of Hudson, Wisconsin, picked up House for the four-hour ride. His brother Chad Johnson, who lives in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, rushed off to meet the other two.
   The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the brothers took House to Green Bay's airport to get his car. House offered to pay for the ride, but the brothers refused.
   House insisted they follow him to Lambeau Field, where the brothers got to go into the locker room and touched Aaron Rodgers' shoulder pads.

