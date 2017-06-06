Explosion victim receives support from Randolph basketball community

RANDOLPH (WKOW) -- One of the victim's of Wednesday's explosion at Didion Milling Plant is receiving support from familiar people: Randolph High School's basketball community.



"All of his friends have been out to the hospital to see him," says Randolph schools administrator Kevin Knutson.



Friends say 22-year old Collin Vander Galien was trapped by debris and a fallen train car after the explosion, and was rescued.



Vander Galien is a 2012 graduate of Randolph High, and played on the school's 2011 state champion basketball team under legendary former coach Bob Haffele.



"He loved basketball," Haffele says.



Haffele says Vander Galien was an unselfish player who improved every year and was "...the kind of guy you need on your team."



"He's just a hard-working, great kid," Haffele says, before catching himself. "Well, not a kid anymore. He's a young man."



Knutson says Vander Galien's recovery will continue to receive support, given his roots.

"When you build that family of basketball on top of having a great family in Randolph, everybody comes together," Knutson says.



Haffele says Vander Galien was a skilled defender. A March 2012 photo in the Beaver Dam Citizen captures Vander Galien stifling an opposing ball-handler.

"I think his tenacity is what really always showed," Haffele tells 27 News. "He's certainly going to demonstrate that, getting through this."



Haffele says Vander Galien will not make this recovery alone. "I'm counting on his teammates and his family...he's got a lot of people behind him."



Friends say Vander Galien was only in the Cambria corn mill plant at the time of the explosion because he was helping the company by working an additional shift.



Friends say when Vander Galien is released from UW Hospital, and any additional medical care, Didion representatives have pledged to support needs for home care.



Collin Vander Galien's family members continue to serve the Randolph school community as teachers, coaches, and student athletes.

