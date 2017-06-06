$50,000 worth of American Girl toys going cheap for special Boys - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

$50,000 worth of American Girl toys going cheap for special Boys & Girls Club of Dane County fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- Middleton based toy company America Girl is helping to create 'Christmas in June' for some local kids.  This week, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is preparing for a big couple of days inside their home office.

Currently, their Beltline location has more than $50,000 worth of toys stacked inside.  American Girl gifted the organization two truckloads full of slightly damaged or refurbished toys and books.

"To have something like this, an entire trailer to not only benefit our kids and the community, there are no words," B&GC Marketing Director Zandra Hagberg said.  "I can't speak volumes to how great that is," she added.

The goal is to sell the items on the cheap Thursday and Friday morning, starting at 9 a.m.  The items will all run $100 or less, but some items will be saved for club kids to enjoy during the Christmas season. 

