ONLY ON 27 NEWS: Video captures suspects stealing from parked cars in a north side Madison mobile park community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Neighbors of a north side mobile park in Madison are trying to find a number of suspects that stole items from unlocked parked cars early Monday morning.

Neighbors who live at the Oak Park Terrace home community guess more than 10 cars were broken into over a span of about 20 minutes.

Raechel Rought, who lives off Waxwing Lane, says her wallet was stolen from a compartment in her car.

"It was really all the money that I had, I saved it for a few weeks because my daughter's graduation is coming up," said Rought, who is shocked by what happened. "For random people to be in my vehicle while I'm sleeping 50 feet away is really devastating."

Neighbors watched the suspects rummage through their cars through surveillance video that was captured outside Righetous Durham's home.

"I was absolutely enraged when I saw the footage and I saw what they were doing," said Durham.

"[I] can see where both the [suspects] who were in my car run towards my car and actually get in the driver's side and they tried to start my car and actually try to steal it," said Rought.

There have been reports that car was stolen.

Another neighbor who lives off Raven also captured several suspects going into their cars around the same time Monday morning.

"I learned that I need to keep my doors locked," Rought said, who lost several hundred dollars that being saved to buy her daughter a dress for her 8th-grade graduation. "She doesn't deserve to have that taken from her, it's not her fault that people are criminals."

Madison Police Department confirms they're investigating the break-ins.

As of Tuesday, no suspects have been arrested.