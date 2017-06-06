Bail set at $500,000 for north Madison murder suspect

Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life. Now he's president of it.More >>
Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life. Now he's president of it.More >>
A 61-year-old Cazenovia man was found deceased after being pinned under a tractor.More >>
A 61-year-old Cazenovia man was found deceased after being pinned under a tractor.More >>
Name of DeForest man killed in motorcycle crash released.More >>
Name of DeForest man killed in motorcycle crash released.More >>
Didion Milling announced Tuesday afternoon a fourth employee at their Cambria facility has died from injuries suffered in an explosion at that plant last week.More >>
Didion Milling announced Tuesday afternoon a fourth employee at their Cambria facility has died from injuries suffered in an explosion at that plant last week.More >>
Deer crashes are a common sight, but in the past week, more bears have been seen lying on the side of the road.More >>
Deer crashes are a common sight, but in the past week, more bears have been seen lying on the side of the road.More >>
State budget talks have hit an impasse in the Wisconsin legislature.More >>
State budget talks have hit an impasse in the Wisconsin legislature.More >>
Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life. Now he's president of it.More >>
Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life. Now he's president of it.More >>
An 18-year-old was arrested twice for OWI in less than three hours on Sunday. Now, a bill that fights a social host loophole is back in the spotlight.More >>
An 18-year-old was arrested twice for OWI in less than three hours on Sunday. Now, a bill that fights a social host loophole is back in the spotlight.More >>
A Georgia woman is charged with leaking top-secret documents to the media about Russia's interference in our presidential election, the first leak case under President Trump.More >>
A Georgia woman is charged with leaking top-secret documents to the media about Russia's interference in our presidential election, the first leak case under President Trump.More >>
One person is dead after a fire in a Mauston apartment complex.More >>
One person is dead after a fire in a Mauston apartment complex.More >>
Authorities have hailed a northern Illinois man a hero after he jumped through the open window of a moving car to save the driver, who was having a seizure. Randy Tompkins, of Dixon, was driving his truck Friday afternoon when he spotted a car driving in the wrong lane heading right at him.More >>
Authorities have hailed a northern Illinois man a hero after he jumped through the open window of a moving car to save the driver, who was having a seizure. Randy Tompkins, of Dixon, was driving his truck Friday afternoon when he spotted a car driving in the wrong lane heading right at him.More >>
The Orange County sheriff says a lone gunman appeared to single out his victims in the Orlando awning factory where he killed 5 people on Monday.More >>
The Orange County sheriff says a lone gunman appeared to single out his victims in the Orlando awning factory where he killed 5 people on Monday.More >>
Workplace shootings like the one in Orlando are the reason why the Madison Police Department has an active shooter training program for businesses.More >>
Workplace shootings like the one in Orlando are the reason why the Madison Police Department has an active shooter training program for businesses.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit alleging a South Carolina company tricked Wisconsin residents into renting uninhabitable properties.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit alleging a South Carolina company tricked Wisconsin residents into renting uninhabitable properties.More >>
An auto auction company is shutting down in Portage.
An auto auction company is shutting down in Portage.