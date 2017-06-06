Bail set at $500,000 for north Madison murder suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- A court commissioner set bail at $500,000 for murder suspect Emmaunel Johnson Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson was the first suspect police announced they had arrested for an armed invasion that led to the death of Michael Meaderds last Tuesday at an apartment complex on Northport Drive in Madison.

Johnson is tentatively charged with Felony Murder. In court Tuesday, a prosecutor said the state intends to officially charge Johnson on Wednesday.

Police announced earlier Tuesday a second suspect, Steven Johnson, was in custody in this homicide case. They are still looking for Odom Carter and an unidentified man seen in surveillance video.