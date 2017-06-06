Sophea Mouth sentenced to 25 years in auto shop shootings

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man who ran a car repair shop was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for shooting two men, killing one of them.

53-year-old Sophea Mouth was sentenced on two counts that will be served concurrently, totaling 25 years in prison and 15 years of supervision.

Jurors found Mouth guilty of second degree intentional homicide in the death of Thomas Dreger and guilty of attempted homicide in the shooting of Gregory Pongratz in February.

Authorities say Mouth shot both men in November 2015 at his auto shop, as Dreger and Pongratz came to evict him from Dreger's property over delinquent, land contract payments.