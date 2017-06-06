No one injured after tire fire in Walworth Co.

LYONS, Wis. (WISN) -- Investigators in Walworth County are trying to figure out what sparked an early-morning tire fire.

The fire burned for several hours near Highway 11 and Lyons Road in the town of Lyons.

A sign at the property said "Buddy Short Salvage & Recycling, Inc", though firefighters said the property has been vacant for about a year.

Several roads in the area were closed due to the emergency response.

Crews had to use a front-end loader to sift through the tires to make sure the fire was out.

The cause is under investigation.

No one was hurt.