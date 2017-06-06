Candlelight vigil Wednesday for windsurfer who died in collisio - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Candlelight vigil Wednesday for windsurfer who died in collision on Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) -- A candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday following the death of a windsurfer on Lake Mendota last week.

43-year-old Yu Chen, of Madison, died of injuries he received after he collided with a UW Lifesaving rescue boat. UW-Madison says Chen had been a windsurfer since 2009 and a volunteer instructor with Hoofers since 2012.

In honor of Chen, a candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday, June 7. It will be held at the yellow canopy on the UW lakefront at 800 Langdon Street in Madison. The vigil will start at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

