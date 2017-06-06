Edgewood boys golf claims state title

The Edgewood boys golf team had been on a crusade all season. They fulfilled that quest by claiming the WIAA Division 2 State Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.

The Crusaders were led by senior Ben Gilles. He shot +3 for the tournament to finish second on the individual side. Edgewood won the team title by 22 strokes over second-place Lodi.

"You want to come in and play your best and get a win," said Edgewood coach Joe Ring. "For this season, Ben's been on the varsity for four years now, and we've had three seconds. So, coming in and being able to get a championship before he left was great."

Lodi's Jacob Michel and Lakeside Lutheran's Isaac Heckmann tied for third place at +4.

In Division 1, the top local finisher was Monona Grove's Jake Schroeckenthaler. He finished in fourth place at +5.

In Division 3, Abundant Life/Madison Country Day's Jack Rollins was the top local finisher in 5th place. He shot +11 for the tournament.