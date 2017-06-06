Businesses hope to score big at U.S.. Open

ERIN HILLS (WKOW) -- Business is booming in Washington County ahead of the U.S. Open golf tournament.

The money is already coming in to fill some big orders.

Andy Jepsen runs Barbecue Company Grill and Catering, less than a mile from Erin Hills.

He noticed the business boost early on as vendors are setting up for the three day tournament.

"This past week and a half we have probably seen another uptick in business by another 2, 3 more people," Jepsen told WISN.

The U.S. Golf Association estimates there will be 35,000 fans at the tournament each day next week.