Four local baseball teams advance to state tournament

Four local high school baseball teams have advanced to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament next week in Grand Chute.

In Division 1, three local squads made the quarterfinals. Waunakee beat Tomah 10-2 for the sectional title. Beloit Memorial followed up an upset of Janesville Craig by besting Verona 2-1 in the title game. Sun Prairie blanked Oconomowoc 5-0 at home for a ticket to state.

In Division 2, Beloit Turner outlasted Mount Horeb 5-1 for a sectional championship.

Here's a link to the updated brackets: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Baseball_Boys_Div2_Sec1_3.html