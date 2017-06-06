Madison man raising money on bike from Canada to Mexico

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is biking across the country to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

Tyler Ubinger leaves Wednesday for the Tour Divide mountain bike race, which will take him from Canada to Mexico.

Ubinger hopes the ride will help inspire kids.

"just doing it to try to motivate kids to get outside, get outside their comfort zone and bike across town," he said.

Ubinger and his employer, Palmer Johnson Power Systems, are aiming to raise $40,000 for the club as a way to celebrate the company's 40 years in business.