Fans provide rescue ride to Packers' House

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Two men came to the rescue of a Packers player who missed his flight.

It was all set up over Twitter.

Packers cornerback Davon House needed to be back for organized team activities, but he missed a flight from Minneapolis to Green Bay Monday night, so he asked for a ride on Twitter.

A pair of Packers fans, Chad and Mike Johnson, offered to give house a ride and House accepted.

"Got in the car and was like, 'hey, man how are you doing?' He said, 'man, I can't believe it's you!' And I was like, it's me! I and I said thank you man, you don't understand how thankful I am. I think it's just Wisconsin. That's the type of people we are. We treat Packers players like family, and I think we should all treat each other like family," House told WBAY.

After house made it to practice, he gave the brothers a tour of the locker room and some signed memorabilia.

Both men also made it back in time to go into work themselves on Tuesday.