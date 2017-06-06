Cambria community continues to heal after fourth victim dies from injuries

The Red Cross is encouraging people as they can to help out after the deadly explosion in Columbia County.

Neighbors and witnesses are reacting to the deadly explosion at Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.

Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- As people across Wisconsin try to help the Village of Cambria after a deadly explosion last week, their hearts got a little heavier Tuesday. A spokeswoman with Didion Milling said a fourth victim, Angel Reyes, 46, died from his injuries at UW Hospital in Madison. Reyes was a pack operator at the plant.

"The fourth fatality, our hearts go out to that family now that their struggles are just beginning again," said Glen Williams, the president of the Village of Cambria.

It's news that makes it all so much more overwhelming for the small town. But as the days go by, strangers are coming together to help those impacted.

"It's been moving," said Tim Raymond, the district administrator for the Cambria-Friesland School District.

The journey of healing is slowly progressing through the small town.

"It's a watershed moment for our community," said Raymond.

The explosion sent shock waves through Cambria, but the road ahead will continue to be tough.

"It's just going to be a long uphill climb and everyday will be a new challenge," added Williams.

The community has been pulling together from the beginning to help one another cope, especially those impacted by the tragedy. The local food pantry received so many donations, it was forced to move to the local school.

"It was a no-brainer. We said we could do it," said Raymond as he described how school workers made room for all the donations.

To him and others who help during pickup times everyday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., it's a moving experience.

"You get chills because you're moved because you find out that people care more than what you really realized," Raymond said.

Several items lined the shelves inside the school including pasta, toothpaste, canned foods, paper towels and even stuffed animals for the children.

"Kids are going to have breakfast because of this," Raymond said as he pointed to a boxes of donated cereal. "Parents are going to have a breakfast because of this.

"Today, I'm standing outside making sure everything was going well in the food pantry and a gentleman walks up and gives $200," he said.

The generosity has been surreal for this community of just more than 700 people. But Raymond also sees another side: the kids affected by the explosion.

"It is something when one of your pre-kindergartners, or your fifth grader or what have you, says, my mom and dad work there and they're not working right now," Raymond described.

It's what gives the food pantry so much meaning.

Students and the community do have resources, including counseling services, that are available to them if needed. They're the services that will be needed along this long journey, but a journey many here say they'll conquer.

"It is small town America and we are strong," Raymond said.

***If you would like to help, a fund has been set up at the National Exchange Bank in Cambria to donate to families affected by the explosion. Funds can be dropped off or mailed to:

Old Mill Foundation Didion Benefit Fund

National Exchange Bank

118 West Edgewater Street

P.O. Box 338

Cambria, WI 53923