Anderson, Perez lead Brewers past Giants 5-2

Chase Anderson pitched 7 2-3 shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third straight game, Hernan Perez homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Anderson (5-1) extended his scoreless streak to 21 2-3 innings with the win. He walked one, struck out four and helped the Brewers beat the Giants for just the third time in the last 17 games against them.

Anderson kept his shutout going by stranding Brandon Crawford at third in the fifth. Anderson escaped the sixth when Brandon Belt grounded out to first with runners at first and second and two outs. The Brewers turned three double plays for Anderson.

Anderson collected his first RBI of the season and the fifth of his career in the third with a double off the wall in left.