Local fundraisers support families of Cambria explosion victims

The Red Cross is encouraging people as they can to help out after the deadly explosion in Columbia County.

The Red Cross is encouraging people as they can to help out after the deadly explosion in Columbia County.

Neighbors and witnesses are reacting to the deadly explosion at Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.

Neighbors and witnesses are reacting to the deadly explosion at Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.

Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.

Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.

(WKOW) -- A Middleton business is giving you a chance to help the families of the victims of the explosion in Cambria.

Hurts Donuts is selling a special donut from 6 a.m. to midnight Wednesday, to benefit a victims fund. As of Tuesday night, Hurts staff had already taken pre-orders for nearly two hundred donuts and they expect to sell hundreds more throughout the day.

"100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Old Mill Foundation," says general manager Laura Ortiz. "It's all for a good cause and that makes it all that much more rewarding."



The donuts are red, white and black, to represent the Cambria community's school colors.

Tuesday night leaders of the DeForest FFA turned their annual Culver's fundraiser over to the Didion families. Culver's gave 10 percent of every sale between 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. to the victims fund and the FFA also collected donations.

Many in the farming community do business with the company and know the people who work there. Didion donates to the group's fundraisers every year, so it just made sense to give the generosity back to the families impacted by the tragedy.

"A lot of the people in our organization are connected to that organization," says FFA alumni member Rhonda Meinholz. "Even though it's 40-45 minutes away from here, we all have that connection."

The group hoped to raise more than $1-thousand for the fund.



Click here for information on how you can donate to the fund directly.



Other upcoming fundraising events:

-Saturday, June 10 -- The Cambria Park Committee is holding a silent auction during the June Tournament at Cambria Tarrant Park. You can donate items to the auction at the Cambria Village Office at 111 W. Edgewater St.

-Saturday, June 10 -- Carol's Cones & the Pardeeville Fire Department are hosting a brat fry and ice cream sale at Carol's Cones at 215 N. Main Street in Pardeeville from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-Saturday, July 15 -- Columbus Pick n' Save is holding a benefit meal from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cambria-Friesland School at 410 E. Edgewater St.

-Food & essential for families will be collected at the Cambria-Friesland School, Columbus Pick n' Save & Sentry Market Ace Hardware of Columbus. Most needed: gas cards, diapers, soap, shampoo, deodorant, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, paper towels and detergent.