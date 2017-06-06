Local fundraisers support families of Cambria explosion victims

Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.More >>
Neighbors and witnesses are reacting to the deadly explosion at Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.More >>
The Red Cross is encouraging people as they can to help out after the deadly explosion in Columbia County.More >>
Health officials in Chippewa Falls are working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services after dozens of adults and children became sick at a Northern Wisconsin festival.More >>
Didion Milling announced Tuesday afternoon a fourth employee at their Cambria facility has died from injuries suffered in an explosion at that plant last week.More >>
Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life. Now he's president of it.More >>
One of the victim's of Wednesday's explosion at Didion Milling Plant is receiving support from familiar people: Randolph High School's basketball community.More >>
A four-year-old boy has died after falling off an ATV and being run over by a trailer in Columbia County.More >>
State budget talks have hit an impasse in the Wisconsin legislature.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is sticking to his pledge to make a huge investment in schools and lower property taxes in the state budget despite fierce pushback from Assembly Republicans.More >>
A Madison man who ran a car repair shop was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for shooting two men, killing one of them.More >>
Neighbors of a north side mobile park in Madison are trying to find a number of suspects that stole items from unlocked parked cars early Monday morning.More >>
Police say a 7-year-old boy was killed in Monday's apartment fire in Mauston.More >>
Thanks to multiple tips called into Madison Police, a second person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Mike Meaderds.More >>
An 18-year-old was arrested twice for OWI in less than three hours on Sunday. Now, a bill that fights a social host loophole is back in the spotlight.More >>
A Georgia woman is charged with leaking top-secret documents to the media about Russia's interference in our presidential election, the first leak case under President Trump.More >>
One person is dead after a fire in a Mauston apartment complex.More >>
