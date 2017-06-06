Expulsion case upheld against sexual assault suspect - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Expulsion case upheld against sexual assault suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- A young man accused of multiple sexual assaults is no longer a UW-Madison student.

The university tells 27 News tells us Alec Cook's expulsion case is over. In May, we reported that Cook decided to appeal his expulsion to the UW System Board of Regent.

The 21-year-old faces 21 criminal charges, most involving sexual assault or stalking claims.

