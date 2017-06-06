Janesville gas station robbery caught on camera - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville gas station robbery caught on camera

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A burglary at a Janesville gas station was caught on camera.

Police say the suspect smashed the glass on the front door of the Exxon Mobil station on Center Avenue, grabbed 10 to 15 cartons of cigarettes and money, then took off.

This happened early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information should call Janesville Police at 608-755-3100.

