Report: More than one third of kids in rural Wisconsin rely on Medicaid, BadgerCare

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report shows Medicaid provides more health coverage to rural communities than Wisconsin's metro areas.

The study, by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families (CCF) and the University of North Carolina NC Rural Health Research Project found that an average 34% of children in rural areas and small towns in Wisconsin receive health coverage through Medicaid and BadgerCare. That number is 31% in metropolitan areas. Medicaid participation is also higher for adults in rural Wisconsin, but by a smaller margin. The report lists 14% of adults as using Medicaid in rural areas, versus 13% in metro areas.

In light of this study, the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families also notes that since the Affordable Care Act took effect, the number of people without insurance in Wisconsin has dropped, especially in the state's rural areas. From 2009 to 2015, uninsured adults went from 15% to 9%, and kids went from 6% to 5%.