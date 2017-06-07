WI Dairy News: Wisco Menu at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Miller Park has been expanding its food service to reflect the best of Wisconsin.



For example, frozen custard is back and there are more places to get fried cheese curds.



Seth VanderLaan is an executive chef. He says, "People love what we're doing. They love the new items. They love being able to walk up to a concession stand and getting a true Wisconsin-style custard."



Aside from adding frozen custard to the menu, Miller Park also added Wisconsin potatoes topped with cheese, root beer floats, nachos with Wisconsin cheese sauce, pizza, and three different types of mac & cheese.