Wind takes down billboard in Texas - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wind takes down billboard in Texas

Posted: Updated:

AUSTIN, TX (WKOW) -- Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and wind to Austin,Texas.  The wind was strong enough to take down a billboard.

In upstate New York in the town of Greece, residents are expected to claim ten million dollars in flood damage assistance from the state.  The area has been declared in a state of emergency and residents have been asked not to travel on waterfront roads unless necessary.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.