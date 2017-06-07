Wind takes down billboard in Texas

AUSTIN, TX (WKOW) -- Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and wind to Austin,Texas. The wind was strong enough to take down a billboard.
In upstate New York in the town of Greece, residents are expected to claim ten million dollars in flood damage assistance from the state. The area has been declared in a state of emergency and residents have been asked not to travel on waterfront roads unless necessary.
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.