Juveniles asking for donations for MSCR is scam

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison officials are warning of a recent scam.

Juveniles are reportedly going door-to-door asking for donations for the MSCR program. That's the school and community recreation program connected to the Madison Metropolitan School District.

An MSCR spokesperson says it does not send youth out to canvas neighborhoods asking for donations. If you come across this, be aware the money is not for MSCR as it does not gather donations this way.

