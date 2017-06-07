High speed chase into Beloit ends in crash, man arrested for OWI-5th

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police assisted in a high speed vehicle pursuit around 3:00 Wednesday morning on I-43.

Attempting to stop the driver and his reckless driving were: Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rock County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Police, as well as Beloit officers.

The driver soon entered the city and crashed his vehicle at White and LaSalle. Jacob White (28) was taken into custody. White was treated for minor injuries he sustained in the crash and will be taken back to the Rock County Jail of OWI 5th, which is a felony. He's also being charged for resisting/obstructing, fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia - 2nd offense, and a probation hold.