Teens arrested for bringing gun to Milwaukee area high school

WHITEFISH BAY (WKOW) – Two Whitefish Bay High School students were arrested for bringing a gun to school.

The 15-year-old male students posted a Snapchat video of them “clowning around” with the gun in the school bathroom, says Whitefish Bay Police Chief, Michael Young. The same gun was later found at the home of one of the boys. It was behind his bed and was loaded.

The boys told authorities that they planned to sell the gun to other students and they didn't plan to harm anyone. The other teen was arrested at a house in Milwaukee. 

